New Red Hot Chili Peppers Song, "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie," Streaming Online

The new single from Red Hot Chili Peppers, "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie," was set to hit radio later today, July 18, however the track leaked early this morning and has since been posted on KROQ's Soundcloud page. You can hear the track below.

The track is the first to be taken from the band's fortchoming tenth studio album, I'm With You, which is set for release on August 30. The album was produced by long-time Red Hot Chili Peppers collaborator Rick Rubin.

The Chili Peppers recently unveiled the artwork for I'm With You. The Damien Hirst-done piece can be seen here.

I'm With You marks the band's first album with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who joined that band after John Frusciante's departure in 2009.