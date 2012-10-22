Exclusive Video: Sister Sin "End of the Line" Guitar Demonstration

Gotenborg, Sweden's Sister Sin are revving up for the release of their latest album, Now and Forever, which hits shelves (and their digital equivalent) tomorrow, October 23 in North America.

To get you as psyched as you should be for the new record, we've teamed up with the band to bring you this exclusive video featuring lead guitarist Jimmy Hitula shredding his way through the band's new single, "End of the Line." Check it out below.

Now and Forever, the band's third release for Victory Records, was mixed by Cameron Webb (Motorhead, Danzig, Social Distortion). Sister Sin will be hitting the road in support of the album in February, opening for Doro during her North American tour. You can get all of the dates here, and order your copy of Now and Foreverhere.