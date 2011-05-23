Explosions In The Sky Add North American Dates to Ongoing Tour

In the wake of their new album, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, debuting at No. 16 in the United States and selling about 30,000 units since its April 26 release, Explosions In The Sky have confirmed dates and cities for the next North American leg of its ongoing 2011 tour.

Fan club pre-sale for the new dates begins Wednesday, May 25, with general on-sale following on Friday, May 27. Explosions In The Sky are in the midst of a UK/Europe headline tour that has featured sold-out headline engagements at the Roundhouse in London and Le Bataclan in Paris. The fall 2011 shows are the latest in an ongoing itinerary that recently saw the band play sell-out dates April 30 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery and May 1 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, as well as its biggest-ever headline show April 6 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Between the current UK/Europe run and the Fall 2011 tour, Explosions In The Sky will play the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tenn., and a June 17 headline date at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in its homebase of Austin, Texas. Explosions In The Sky have also announced their first confirmed show of 2012: Jan. 27 at Brixton Academy in London. The 4,500-capacity venue will be the band's biggest UK headline to date. It follows on its sold-out May 19 appearance at the Roundhouse in London.

For an interview with Explosions in the Sky guitarist Munaf Rayani, check out guitarworld.com this Wednesday.

Explosions in the Sky tour dates, 2011-2012:

05/23: Koln, DEU - Essigfabrik 05/24: Brussels, BEL - Ancienne Belgique 05/25: Amsterdam, NLD - Paradiso 05/27: Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Festival 06/09-12: Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo* 06/17: Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater 08/11: Olso, Norway - Oya Festival 08/12-13: Gothenburg, SWE - Way Out West Festival 08/19: Brecon Beacons, UK - Green Man Festival 09/1: Tucson, AZ -- Rialto Theatre 09/2: San Diego, CA -- SOMA 09/5: Big Sur, CA -- Henry Miller Library 09/8: Spokane, WA -- Bing Crosby Theater 09/9: Vancouver, BC -- The Vogue Theatre 09/11: Boise, ID -- Egyptian Theatre 09/13: Denver, CO -- The Fillmore Auditorium 09/14: Albuquerque, NM -- Sunshine Theatre 09/16: Dallas, TX -- AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square 09/28: New Orleans, LA -- Tipitina's * 09/29: Atlanta, GA -- Tabernacle * 09/30: Asheville, NC -- Orange Peel * 10/1: Baltimore, MD -- Ram's Head Live 10/2: Philadelphia, PA -- Tower Theater 10/3: Montclair, NJ -- Wellmont Theatre 10/5: Boston, MA -- Orpheum Theatre 10/6: Montreal, QC -- Metropolis Theatre * 10/7: Toronto, ON -- Sound Academy * 10/8: Royal Oak, MI -- Royal Oak Music Theatre * 10/10: Minneapolis, MN -- First Avenue * 10/11: Des Moines, IA -- Val Air Ballroom * 10/12: Kansas City, MO -- Uptown Theatre * 10/13: Oklahoma City, OK -- Diamond Ballroom * 1/27/12: London, UK -- Brixton Academy * Wye Oak supports