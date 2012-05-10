Explosions In The Sky Debut "Postcard From 1952" Music Video

Texas-based instrumental rockers Explosions In The Sky have just unveiled a new music video for their song "Postcards from 1952." You can watch the video — which was directed by Annie Gunn and Peter Simonite — below.

"Postcard" is taken from the band's most recent album, Take Care, Take Care, Take Care, which was released last spring.

The band will be hitting a few select cities on a brief 2012 tour, which kicks off at Washington's Sasquatch Music Festival later this month. You can find the band's scheduled tour dates beneath the video.

Explosions In The Sky 2012 Tour Dates