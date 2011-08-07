Foo Fighters, Explosions In The Sky and More to Live Stream Lollapalooza Sets Tonight

Foo Fighters have just posted a reminder to their official Facebook page reminding fans that the band's set at tonight's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago will be streamed live on the festival's YouTube channel. You can watch all of today's sets at this location.

Foo Fighters take the stage at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.

Other sets to be live streamed today include (all times CST): Imelda May (1:30 p.m.), The Joy Formidable (1:45 p.m.), The Cars (4:00 p.m.), Flogging Molly (4:15 p.m.), Cage The Elephant (5:00 p.m.), Arctic Monkeys (6:00 p.m.) and Explosions In The Sky (7:00 p.m.)

Foo Fighters also recently posted a 40-minute long behind-the-scenes look at their "garage tour" earlier this year. You can watch the full thing here.