Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones are recording new Faces music

The trio have begun work on their first new material in almost 50 years

Faces – the long disbanded rock group whose members included Rod Stewart and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood – are recording brand-new music.

In a new interview with The Times, Wood reveals that he, Stewart and drummer Kenney Jones met up recently, and that he's also been recording new music with Mick Jagger.

“I saw Mick [Jagger] here last week and Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] were here yesterday,” he says. “Me and Mick have done nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] re-release of Tattoo You.

“And me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music. I've had a front-row seat on some amazing rock 'n' roll projects these past couple of weeks.”

Faces formed in 1969 following the disbandment of rock group Small Faces. They broke up later in 1975 when Rod Stewart left the band and Ronnie Wood began playing with The Rolling Stones.

The outfit released four studio albums during their tenure – First Step, Long Player, A Nod is As Good As a Wink... to a Blind Horse and, most recently, Ooh La La in 1973. This makes the band's new project their first official output in 48 years.

