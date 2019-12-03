Faith Guitars brews up smooth tones and impressive looks with the new ‘Dark Roast’ Earth acoustic

British acoustic guitar maker Faith Guitars has announced a new addition to its PJE Legacy series with the FG5 'Dark Roast' Earth.

Based on luthier Patrick James Eggle’s Earth body shape, the new OM cutaway design is constructed of solid African Khaya mahogany, with a top that has been torrefied (or 'roasted') for greater stability – and also impressive 'coffee stain' looks.

According to Faith, the mellow aesthetics are reflected in the guitar’s tone – smooth low-end, balanced mids and a roomy treble.

Other features on the 'Dark Roast' Earth include a satin-finished mahogany neck, Macassan figured ebony fingerboard, pickguard bridge and binding, Grover Deluxe Vintage tuners, natural bone nut and bridge pins and a lacquer high gloss finish.

(Image credit: courtesy of Faith Guitars)

Electronics are courtesy of Fishman’s Flex-T system, incorporating an undersaddle piezo with a condenser mic.

The 'Dark Roast' Earth comes with a hard case and is available for £1,399 (approx. $1,818). For more information, head to Faith Guitars.