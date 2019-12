Falling In Reverse have just premiered the official music video for "Good Girls Bad Guys," which was directed by Zach Merck. You can check out the Ronnie Radke-fronted band's hilarious new video below.

"Good Girls Bad Guys" is taken from the band's latest album, The Drug In Me Is You, which was released last summer on Epitaph.

You can catch Falling In Reverse on the road all summer as part of the Vans Warped Tour.