Dino Cazares says Fear Factory have found a replacement for Burton C. Bell

Dino Cazares says Fear Factory have found a replacement for singer Burton C. Bell, who quit the metal outfit in 2020.

While Cazares said in April this year that he was interested in giving an “unknown guy a shot”, the guitarist now says the replacement – who is yet to be named – is “kind of known” within the metal community.

In a new interview with Bucketlist TV, Cazares details his search for a new Fear Factory vocalist.

“Our singer quit after 30 years, so I've been looking for a new singer,” he tells Liz Imperiale. "And I'm first here to tell you that I have definitely nailed it down to one person. I'm not going to reveal who that is yet.

“Once I'm done [playing guitar with Soulfly for their upcoming US tour], I'm going to go back to LA, back to the studio, and I'll be writing some new Fear Factory songs with the new singer, because I'd like to introduce him with a new song.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cazares further details his search, saying that he was “looking for all different types of singers”.

“It wasn't like I was only looking for somebody that nobody knew,” he explains. “Sure, if the guy turned out to be, or the girl turned out to be, someone that nobody knew and I gave them that shot, yeah, great. I was open to all of it, is what I'm saying.

“Male, female, whatever, known, unknown – I was open to all of that. And it turned out to be somebody who is kind of known, I guess... He does have experience.”

When questioned about hiring a female vocalist to fill the slot, Cazares responds: “I auditioned a few women, yes. But it didn't work out – not because they were female or anything like that. Because I wanted to pick whoever was best for the position, and it turned out to be a guy.”

Back in September, Burton C. Bell released a statement explaining his departure from Fear Factory, in which he said he “cannot align” himself with someone who he does “not trust, nor respect”.

The following month, Cazares issues a statement via Fear Factory's Facebook account, saying that “the door remains open for Burton should he wish to return, but the door won’t stay open forever”.

“After a long court battle with the two ex-band members, Burton lost his legal rights to ever own the name Fear factory,” the guitarist said. “I had the opportunity to do something right, the bankruptcy court put the name up in an auction and I was the highest bidder.

“I felt that obtaining the name in full was the right thing to do for the both of us, so after nearly four years we can continue as Fear Factory, to make more records and to tour. That is why it is sad to hear that he decided to quit and, in my opinion, for whatever issues he has it seems like it could've been worked out.”