Fender Announces Elaborate ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Guitars

If you’re psyched about the final season of Game of Thrones (and have a cool 25 grand or so laying around), you can keep your love of Westeros going with one of Fender’s new masterbuilt guitars from the company’s Game of Thrones Sigil collection. Produced in conjunction with HBO Licensing & Retail, the trio of deluxe, one-of-a-kind models represent three fan-favorite houses—the Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster, the Games of Thrones House Lannister Jaguar and the Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stratocaster—and are built to order via the Fender Custom Shop.

All three models were handcrafted by Principal Master Builder Ron Thorn, and according to Fender, each guitar’s design drew inspiration from the house’s family sigil, costume designs, armor and weaponry, as well as each of their locations in Westeros.

Check out details of each guitar, via Fender, below:

Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster ($25,000)

The House Stark Telecaster guitar features a lightweight swamp ash body, weathered with inlaid sterling silver purfling that reflects the broodiness of Winterfell’s landscape. The guitar features a maple neck with an ebony fingerboard, a hand-cut and engraved sterling silver Dire Wolf sigil inlay on the first fret and an embossed nickel silver version on the pickguard. The Tele also features hand-engraved knobs, an etched neck plate and is finished with thin lacquer over custom paints, including “Raven Black” and “Gray Wolf.”

Game of Thrones House Lannister Jaguar ($30,000)

The House Lannister Jaguar features a lightweight alder body with a 24k Gold leaf with heraldry design on both the front and back, paying homage to the opulent Red Keep in King’s Landing. The guitar has a maple neck with an ebony fingerboard, a hand-cut and engraved brass Lion sigil inlay on the first fret, a 24k leaf heraldry design-carved headstock face, gold hardware and a gold-plated pickguard engraved with the Lannister’s sigil. The Jaguar also includes an etched neck plate, hand-engraved knobs and is finished with a thin lacquer over custom paints including “Burnt Crimson” and “Lannister Gold.”

Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stratocaster ($35,000)

For the House Targaryen Stratocaster guitar, Thorn drew significant inspiration from the family’s sigil, a three-headed dragon, as this Strat features carved dragon scales across the front and back of the guitar. The lightweight alder body is adorned with black hardware, a maple neck with ebony fretboard, a hand-cut and engraved sterling silver three-headed dragon sigil inlay on the first fret, as well as a hand-tooled and stained leather pickguard that also features the Targaryen sigil. The Strat also boasts an etched neck plate and is finished with thin lacquer over custom “Dragonglass Black” paint.

Each model also comes with a bespoke guitar case that reflects the ethos of the instrument with ornate attention to detail, as well as an El Dorado strap. Details include:

- Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster: guitar case features a faux wolf fur lining and a black suede exterior as an homage to the direwolf sigil of the Stark House.

- Game of Thrones House Lannister Jaguar: guitar case features gold accents including a crushed gold velvet interior and all gold hardware.

- Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stratocaster: guitar case boasts an all-black reptile design on its exterior with red stitching accents both inside and out.

For more information, head over to Fender.com.