Fender seeks to support emerging musicians and help them navigate the industry with free Artist Playbook

In a bid to support up-and-coming artists and musicians as they take their first steps towards their musical career, Fender has unveiled its Artist Playbook – a free resource that provides current and up-to-date industry advice.

Split into four sections, the free resource addresses the topics of Social Media, Livestreaming, Release Strategy and Digital Marketing, and guides readers through 17 pages of advice that seeks to help the next generation of electric guitar and acoustic guitar players kickstart their career.

The playbook was composed as a result of the pandemic, with the folks at Fender aiming to capitalize on the most recent trends in music marketing, recording and distribution practice, including the increasing prevalence of Instagram, TikTok and home studio set-ups.

Author Ari Herstand writes, “It’s safe to say that 2020 was unlike any year in the history of the music industry. With the entire live music business shut down, artists got creative in how to engage with their fans and explore new revenue possibilities.

(Image credit: Fender)

“One thing that has been abundantly clear this past year is that there is no longer one way to ‘make it’ in the new music business,” he continues. “That is incredibly exciting, while also insanely daunting.

“Yes, artists theoretically can make a music career happen on their own, by themselves, with merely their phone, a decent mic and some WiFi. But where to start? Who to engage for assistance? How much time and money does it take?

“‘Making it’ has been completely redefined. [It’s] not getting signed. Not going viral. Not getting a billion streams. Simply, making a living doing what you love.”

Key points from the pamphlet include the “50/50 Rule” – a strategy that suggests you spend half your time working on music and half your time working on your brand – as well as pointers on how to ensure you’re receiving your full amount of royalties.

(Image credit: Sophie Hur)

Other note-worthy points include registering with a distribution company, how to launch influencer marketing campaigns and how to organize your assets so your music-making and -releasing processes are as streamlined as possible.

“This playbook is by no means the end all be all for your artist journey,” writes Herstand in the conclusion. “It’s meant to help give you a starting point and some guidance if you choose to pursue these avenues.”

To find out more, head over to Fender.