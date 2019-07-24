Fender Custom Shop Unveils the Stevie Ray Vaughan Signature Stratocaster Relic

The Fender Custom Shop has unveiled the Stevie Ray Vaughan Signature Stratocaster Relic, an aged version of their popular SRV Custom Shop model.

The new model boasts a two-piece alder body with a relic lacquer finish that the company promises will “age and wear in a distinctly personal way, just like the original.” There’s also a tinted riftsawn maple neck with an “Oval C” profile and a rosewood fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets.

As always, pickups are a trio of high-output Custom Shop Hand-Wound Texas Special single coils, and additional features include five-way pickup switching, vintage-style wiring, a left-handed vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge, three-ply black “SRV” pickguard and vintage-style tuning machines.

For more information, head over to the Fender Custom Shop.