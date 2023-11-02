Fender's up to 30% off Holiday Sale proves you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to score an epic guitar deal

Well, that’s us now into November, which means deal season is officially upon us. Now, while the Black Friday guitar deals typically steal the show at the end of the month, we’re seeing more and more retailers start slashing their prices incredibly early – meaning you don’t have to wait to grab a bargain. Case in point, Fender has just launched their Holiday Deals, which sees up to 30% off a wide variety of popular models .

This fantastic sales event includes everything from beginner electric guitars to thunderous basses , stunning acoustic guitars and even Fender ukuleles . Now, with 32 products currently available, we thought it would be a good idea to hand-select a few of our favorites to give you a better idea of what’s on offer.

Fender Holiday Deals: Up to 30% off

For a limited time, you can score an impressive up to 30% off a wide range of Fender and Squier guitars, including models from the Aerodyne, Acoustasonic, Noventa, Paranormal and Squier Sonic series. There really is something for every type of player – but only while stocks last.

First up is the absolutely stunning Fender Noventa Jazzmaster. This quirky offset is a sonic powerhouse thanks to its trio of P90-style pickups and the Modern C neck profile means it’s incredibly playable, too. Better yet, it’s now down to only $839.99 – a total bargain if you ask us!

Next up is the gorgeous Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocaster HSS, which is reduced from its usual price of $1,329.99 to just $999.99, that’s a saving of $330. Made in Japan, this is a rather unique take on the standard Strat design. The slim Aerodyne basswood body with a bound carved top delivers a distinctive feel that is like no other guitar in the Fender line, while the HSS pickup configuration produces a wealth of tonal possibilities.

As soon as we saw the Limited Edition Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H, we immediately wanted one. With its single humbucker pickup, it bears a striking resemblance to a certain pop punk signature model and at a fraction of the cost. This guitar is down to only $159.99. That’s the cost of a good overdrive pedal – crazy!

