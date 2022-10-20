Black Friday Fender deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know

It won't be long until the sales event of the year is upon us - Black Friday! Now, while this sales spectacular is the ideal time to bag a seriously discounted TV, a cut-price Bluetooth speaker, or an assortment of home furnishings, it's actually the perfect opportunity to score a stellar Black Friday Fender deal. So whether you are looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 25, with sales continuing through that entire weekend to Cyber Monday on November 28.

Of course, the official Fender store (opens in new tab) is likely to drop some pretty tasty Black Friday Fender deals, but you aren't just limited to their site, as Guitar Center (opens in new tab), Sweetwater (opens in new tab), Musician's Friend (opens in new tab), Thomann (opens in new tab) and Andertons (opens in new tab) will all be discounting the products of this guitar legend.

We are sure to see unmissable deals on everything from electric guitars to acoustic guitars, combo amps, and even t-shirts, hoodies and hats - so be sure to bookmark this page for when the big day arrives.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: Early offers

Okay, so Black Friday may not be here yet, but some of our favorite retailers are running stellar sales right now, meaning you can bag a Fender-themed bargain without waiting until the official sales start.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: FAQ

Black Friday 2022 will land on Friday, 25 November. The deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before finishing with a bang on with Cyber Monday guitar deals on 28 November.

The deals won't be restricted to those four days, though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best Black Friday Fender deals will emerge well in advance of the event – so keep checking this page to see what epic Fender deals we uncover.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: what to expect

All major musical instrument retailers get in on the Black Friday Fender deals action, slashing prices on a wealth of products.

We've included some highlights from last year below, but some of our favorite deals were $160 off the price of the Fender Player Stratocaster, 50% off a one-year subscription to Fender Play and $70 off the fabulous Squier Classic Vibe '60s Mustang. Of course, there were many more offers to be had on other big-name brands as well, including Gibson, Epiphone, Schecter, Music Man, and more.

The Amazon (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) Black Friday sales will be huge, too. Not only do they sell a fair range of music-making gear, but these are also the places to pick up things like wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Black Friday Fender deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: What else can I buy?

Obviously, we are going to see a steady stream of discounted guitars and basses in this year's Fender Black Friday sale, but that's not all that will be on offer. We are likely to see prices slashed on Fender's online learning platform, Fender Play, too. In fact, last year we saw 50% off a one-year subscription, and we are hoping to see a similar - if not better - discount this year.

Again, if last year is anything to go by, we will also see a slew of Fender official merchandise go on sale. This includes official t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and other wearables - meaning you can show the world who your favorite guitar brand is without breaking the bank.

Of course, it's not all music gear and Fender-branded items on offer around Black Friday. You'll also find bargains on great tech such as iPads, MacBook Pros and Amazon Echos.

Black Friday Fender deals 2022: Last year's top deals

Here's a flavor of last year's most epic Black Friday Fender deals to give you an idea of what to expect in 2022.

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: 50% off a one-year subscription

Last Black Friday you could bag a 50% discount on a 12 month subscription, slashing the usual price of $89.99 down to just $44.99.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $859 , now $699

If you like your Strats a bit more visually stimulating, this HSS-configured Plus Top in Blue Burst may just be the one for you. It's a regular Player Strat at heart but capable of just that little bit more than most Strats thanks to the Player Series humbucker in the bridge - and last year you saved $160 off the price.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster Plus: $829.99, now $699.99

Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a fantastic option for those seeking the unique sound only a Telecaster provides, but with a sleek modern edge. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish gives this already stunning guitar a completely new look, and with $300 off, this was a stellar deal.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster: Was $449 , $399

This was one of the best Stratocaster deals last Black Friday. Squier's Olympic White-finished beauty is equipped with vintage-inspired pickups and hardware and is rarely discounted, making this a rare opportunity to secure a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 , $429.99

A perfect beginner bass (opens in new tab) – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers, and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And it was $50 cheaper last year.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Mustang: $449.99 , $379.99

The Mustang is a bonafide grunge icon - its fabulously wonky body has inspired a generation of rebellious musicians and with $70 off at Musician’s Friend last year, you could join the ranks of alt-rock royalty for less.

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479.99, $429.99

The Esquire is a legend in the world of electric guitar, and you can get your hands on one for less than you ever thought was possible last Black Friday.