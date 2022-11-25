Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals 2022: save big on pedals and stompbox accessories

We're well into Cyber Weekend now and with that comes some epic Cyber Monday pedal deals. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as where you should go to grab an epic bargain.

Over the last few days we've seen huge discounts applied to big-name brands, such as Boss, MXR, JHS, TC Electronic, NUX, Pigtronix, and so much more – and luckily most of the deals are still live!

Of course, it's not only heavily discounted stompboxes on offer, there are also deals on patch cables, pedalboard power supplies, and everything else you may need to build your dream pedalboard.

Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals: Top deals

(opens in new tab) Select Behringer pedals: only $14 each at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

While supplies last, you can get your hands on a selection of Behringer guitar pedals – the TO800 Vintage Tube Overdrive, EQ700 Graphic Equalizer, VD400 Vintage Delay and UO300 Ultra Octaver – for just $14 apiece in this mouth-watering Black Friday deal at Sweetwater.

(opens in new tab) Boss Black Friday Sale: Save big at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Boss doesn’t want to restrict their Black Friday deals to a single weekend at the end of the month, instead, they are extending the offers across the entire month of November. This means you can save big on Katana amps, compact pedals, cables, straps and more, all without waiting for Black Friday to officially arrive.

(opens in new tab) Walrus Julia V2 Platinum: £199 , now £119 (opens in new tab)

One of the best chorus pedals out there with a very rare 40% off saving and in a limited edition Platinum finish – what a combination. Lush analogue chorus and vibrato tones aplenty and this latest V2 version also offers momentary switching for quick bursts as required.

(opens in new tab) Boss RC-500 Loop Station: $416.99 , now $339.98 (opens in new tab)

If you're serious about looping, so is the RC-500 with MIDI capability, an animated colour LCD, 114 onboard drum grooves and 16 kits for jamming, and 13 hours of 32-bit stereo record time. It's great for guitarists, vocalists and keyboard players, channelling Boss's expertise as a market leader in looping technology. This is a fantastic price from Sweetwater on one of the best looper pedals around.

(opens in new tab) Origin Cali76 Compact Deluxe Compressor: £299 £249 (opens in new tab)

The Cali76 line of compressor pedals represent some of the very best in the market and this limited edition Compact Deluxe represents a pedalboard friendlier option. This is the kind of compressor that makes everything sound better – an always-on option. This all-analogue recreation of the famed Urei 1176 studio compressor offers studio-quality tones at your feet with a rare £50 saving on the Oxford pedal brand.

(opens in new tab) Walrus Badwater Bass Preamp: was £299 , now £249 (opens in new tab)

For an excellent pedal only released earlier in 2022, this represents another great Walrus pedal deal. This is a proper bass essential; a great platform for your pedalboard or recording with a built-in optical compressor, drive circuit and comprehensive EQ section. XLR and 1/4" outputs allow to run to the mixing desk and your amp simultaneously.

(opens in new tab) Keeley Red Dirt Overdrive: $179 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Green Dirt? A Sweetwater exclusive Green Sparkle finish with a special saving on this superb germanium overdrive pedal that shines for blues and classic rock tube-style breakup and dynamic saturation. It does premium lower gain well too for superlative stacking. Huge tones here and a huge $80 at Sweetwater off to sweeten the deal.

(opens in new tab) MXR M249 Super Badass Dynamic O.D.: $129 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

Featuring MOSFET clipping diodes and a super-simple control set highlighted by a nifty Boost/Cut switch, this stompbox can function as a smooth clean boost or a conduit for screaming vintage gain. We've been excited about this unit since it launched just a couple of months ago, and now its price has been cut to an amazing $99 by Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Boss HM-2W Waza Craft: $199.99 , $149.99 (opens in new tab)

The pedal that became the sound of an entire genre, the 'chainsaw' buzz of the Boss Heavy Metal soon spread from Swedish Death Metal to pretty much every genre. This Waza Craft version features a second mode but keeps everything very true to the original, even down to the classic orange and black look. Now you can get a sweet $50 off this bad boy in the Musician's Friend Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Blackstar Dept 10 Distortion: was $299.99 , $199.99 (opens in new tab)

This clever stompbox gives you four different voices to play with, making it a super versatile addition to your pedalboard. Channel 1 offers up two flavors of clean boost, while Channel 2 is where the saturated distortion tones will dirty up your tone. This valve-powered pedal now has $100 off over at Musician's Friend - making it an even sweeter deal.

(opens in new tab) EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: $99 , now $84.15 (opens in new tab)

One of the best TubeScreamer clones money can buy, Plumes has an amazing amount of sonic versatility, with a trio of modes that can give you Marshall crunch, a clean boost or, of course, screamin' drive. All of this, of course, comes with EarthQuaker's unique sonic footprint. Already a great value at $99, Plumes can now be had at Guitar Center for $84 – a whole lot of pedal at that price point.

(opens in new tab) TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4: £195 , now £175 (opens in new tab)

One of the most versatile delay pedals you can buy, the Flashback has loads of great features for the performing player and at Thomann you can now get it with a handy 10% off. As well as the ten built-in delay sounds, you also get a selection of 6 ‘TonePrint’ slots that let you create your own presets or download those from your favorite artists. Add in the ‘MASH’ function footswitches for real-time parameter control, tap tempo, and built-in looper and you’ve got a powerful bit of kit that will be an upgrade for any pedalboard.

(opens in new tab) J. Rockett Audio Squeegee Compressor: $119 , now $49 (opens in new tab)

J. Rockett's Squeegee compressor was designed as an antidote to overly complicated compressor pedals based on studio rack units. Featuring a mere two control knobs, the Squeegee aims to deliver top-notch, tube-like compression. Now an unbelievable $70 off at Sweetwater, this pedal delivers boutique value at a mass-market price.

(opens in new tab) Line 6 Pod GO Wireless: £499 , now £435 (opens in new tab)

We’re seeing more and more of these appearing on pedalboards at gigs, an ode no doubt to the ease of use and convenience of packing your whole rig in your bag. The Pod GO Wireless carries more than 300 effects and amp models from Line 6’s famed Helix series, giving you pretty much every sound you could imagine, and probably a few you couldn’t. It’s currently got 12% off at Thomann, a steal for the guitar player who likes a versatile tone palette.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro: was £255 , now £233 (opens in new tab)

Packing a huge selection of amp models, cabinet IRs, and effects models, this powerful floor modeler proves that great sound doesn’t have to cost you thousands and now you can get it for even less! Thomann even includes a free power cable when you purchase, so you can hit the ground running as soon as it arrives. All of the built-in effects can be used in glorious stereo, there’s recording via USB for making your own music, as well as plenty of outputs for sending your glorious amp tone to front of house.

(opens in new tab) Vox V845 Classic Wah: $89 , now $64 (opens in new tab)

Spec’d to emulate Vox’s classic ’60s-era original, the V845 aims to deliver all the Hendrix- and Clapton-esque, vintage wah tones your heart desires. Durable and dependable, and dressed in a sleek all-black enclosure, the V845 has seen its price slashed significantly, from $89 down to an impressively low $64, at Sweetwater.

(opens in new tab) Donner Triple Looper: $82 $66 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Its form factor may be diminutive, but this Donner mini pedal is deceptively well-featured. For starters, it features three loops, with up to 30 minutes of looping time, plus unlimited overdubs and undo/redo functionality. It will save your loops when the pedal powers off, and its built-in display shows where you are in the duration of your loop. It’s a steal at $66 for Amazon Prime members.

(opens in new tab) Singular Sound Aeros Loop Studio: $699 , now $599 (opens in new tab)

One of the most advanced looper pedals you can get your hands on, the Aeros is so packed with features, it blurs the line between looper and DAW. Chief among its feature set is a 4.3” touchscreen, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, expression pedal support and SD card compatibility. Perhaps most impressive is the ability to create a ridonkulous 36 loops per song – with unlimited overdubs per loop – making this a solo loop performer’s dream, particularly with $100 off at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Mooer Groove Loop X2: $169 $118 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A comprehensive looper and drum machine in one compact pedal, the Groove Loop X2 is the ideal rhythm partner in your one-man band. 14 save slots can store loops of up to 10 minutes in length, while 121 drum grooves spanning 11 musical styles should cover whatever kind of music you’re making. There’s even a time stretch function to adjust the speed of playback without affecting the pitch. There’s over $50 off at Amazon right now (and you don’t have to be a Prime member)!

(opens in new tab) Boss RC-600 Loop Station: $685 $599 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

For professional looping types, the RC-600 is Boss’s flagship looper pedal, and comes with all the bells and whistles you could possibly imagine. There are six simultaneous stereo loop tracks, nine freely assignable footswitches and three different modes of pedal operation, while onboard effects, comprehensive connectivity options and over 200 onboard rhythm patterns make this the looper pedal to beat. All with a massive $85 off at Guitar Center.

(opens in new tab) Donner Circle Looper: $108 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The dual-footswitch Circle Looper takes Donner’s Triple Looper to the next level. A formidable 40 memory tracks are onboard, with 160 minutes of recording capacity, plus stereo operation, USB import/export and 100 drum grooves. Amazon Prime members can get it for $90.39, which is kind of bonkers for this level of functionality.

(opens in new tab) Lekato Looper: $42.99 $34.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Let’s face it: nobody’s flocking to this mini looper pedal for the brand name. But if you just want to get a taste of looping for home playing or jam sessions, this is the cheapest looper deal you’re going to get. Five minutes of unlimited overdubs and USB audio export/import make this surprisingly flexible for the money, while you can save your recordings even when the pedal loses power. The sole footswitch handles record, undo/redo, stop and erase commands – perfect for starting out.

(opens in new tab) HeadRush Looperboard: $899 $499 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

This looping behemoth does it all: a quad-core DPS system with 7” touchscreen interface, the Looperboard is the looper pedal of the future – and now there’s a crazy $400 off at Guitar Center. Five hours of recording time is onboard, with intelligent time stretching and 32-bit 48kHz audio quality. The 12(!) footswitches feature RGB Led indicators to keep track of your tracks, while there’s a comprehensive suite of Eleven HD Expanded effects to manipulate your loops.

(opens in new tab) Keeley ECCOS Delay and Looper: was $249 , now $211 (opens in new tab)

The ECCOS is a smart space-saving option for tightly packed pedalboards, teaming a delay pedal and looper in one twin-footswitched company pedal. Of course, this being a Keeley pedal, there’s more to it than that: the delay offers tonesome tape-style echoes, while the looper delivers reverse and half-speed functions, as well as a ‘play-once’ trigger. With loops that gradually degrade over time like an old-school reel to reel, this is one for the vintage enthusiasts, and it's all the more tempting with 15% knocked off the price at Sweetwater.

Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals: FAQ

Cyber Monday 2022 will land on Monday November 28. The deals won't be restricted to just that day, though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best Cyber Monday guitar effects deals will emerge well in advance of the event and keep going for at least a few days after – so keep checking this page to see what epic stompbox offers we uncover.

Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals: what to expect

As you'd expect, all major musical instrument retailers get in on the Cyber Monday action, slashing prices on a wealth of products, services and of course, guitar pedals!

Last year we saw money off all the pedal big hitters, with the prices slashed on everything from Boss to MXR, JHS to TC Electronic - and we have our fingers crossed we'll see the same this year.

Now, if you have all the pedals you'd ever need, Cyber Monday is still a great time to stock on pedalboards and pedal accessories such as patch cables, power supplies and carry cases.

Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews.

Should I buy guitar pedals online during Cyber Monday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar pedal or other gear on Cyber Monday without trying it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center (opens in new tab) , Musician’s Friend (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab) offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar pedal, test it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue.

You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

