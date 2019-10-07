Fender is making a Joe Bonamassa signature '51 Nocaster

Joe Bonamassa really loves his 1951 Fender 'Nocaster.'

In an Instagram post back in August, Bonamassa said that the guitar - a highlight of his famously massive collection - was the 'best' he owns. “It is as much a tool as it is a weapon,” he said of the guitar. “It is the most dynamic instrument I have ever played in my life."

Now, the blues guitar extraordinaire has revealed in another Instagram post that his beloved Nocaster has been sent off to the Fender Custom Shop, so master builder Greg Fessler can make a replica signature model of the guitar.

Mr Nocaster hanging at his temporary home for the next few months. 😎👍 Joe Bonamassa A photo posted by @joebonamassa on Oct 3, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

100 of the Bonamassa signature Nocasters will be produced, and will be available at first only through Bonamassa's website.

Given how much praise Bonamassa has heaped on his Nocaster in the past - “It howls in all the right ways, and quite frankly, kills my ’59 Les Pauls on occasion," Bonamassa said of the instrument - we cannot wait to see how this turns out.

We'll be sure to provide updates as we learn more about this tantalizing signature model.