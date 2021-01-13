Fender packs a huge array of amp tones into the pocket-sized Mustang Micro

Fender has released the all-new Mustang Micro, a portable amp that seeks to deliver the powerful tones of the wildly-popular Mustang amp collection in a pocket-size package.

A complete personal guitar amplifier that offers versatile tonal options, the Mustang Micro is designed for guitarists who yearn for great tones when jamming silently at home and on-the-go.

By plugging the Mustang Micro directly to your guitar using the rotating input plug and connecting a pair of headphones to the miniature amplifier, a range of Fender amp sounds are immediately accessible.

Boasting 12 amp models from Mustang GTX, the Micro offers a host of clean and dirty tones, which can be further adjusted using the 13 built-in effect models, parameter modify control and adjustable EQ.

The nifty amp has over four hours of continuous play time and houses a rechargeable lithium ion battery that is charged via USB.

As an added feature, the built-in Bluetooth audio connection allows you to play along to instructional videos or even your favorite tracks using powerful Mustang tones.

The Mustang Micro is available from April 2021 for $99.

If tube amps are more your thing, Fender recently announced two all-new '68-style custom amps, the Vibro Champ and the Pro Reverb.

Head over to Fender for more info.