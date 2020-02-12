Fender strips down with limited-edition Raw Ash American Performer Stratocaster and Telecaster models

Fender first unveiled its American Performer Series in late 2018, and now the company has added to the line with the limited-edition Raw Ash Stratocaster and Telecaster electric guitars.

Like all American Performer models, the new guitars boast Yosemite pickups and a Greasebucket tone circuit, which makes it possible to cut treble without loss of gain or clarity.

Both guitars also sport a satin-finished solid ash body, modern “C” shaped maple neck, a 22-fret, 9.5-inch radius maple fingerboard and ClassicGear tuners.

The Tele comes with a thru-body Fender six-saddle Tele bridge, while the Strat swaps in a six-point synchronized tremolo.

Both models are currently available - for a limited time only - priced at $1,249.99 each.

For more information on the American Performer Series, head to Fender.