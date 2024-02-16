Fender issues major Tone Master Pro firmware update, including new features, enhancements, and bug fixes

Fender has announced a hefty firmware update to the Tone Master Pro modeler and its desktop app, Pro Control.

The update delivers a host of new features and a sizable list of bug fixes to its modeler, which seeks to rival the likes of Line 6, Neural DSP, and Kemper in an increasingly competitive market.

New features include an added switch link function, a switchless bypass, and the addition of a 4x12 British Blackback cab. It has also added the Preset MIDI function to the Preset Settings menu.

The issued fixes include phase alignment of internal cab IRs, improving the experience of reordering presets, and renaming several effects and cabs. You can find them all listed below.

It’s the first major firmware update since the Tone Master Pro’s launch in late ’23, as Fender looks to respond to user feedback. To make things easier, the company has also created a firmware update guide for users.

The newly added switch link function allows players to assign up to eight switches to one of four switch link groups (A, B, C, or D). When grouped in a switch link, only one can be active at a time. Players can select any linked footswitch to turn its parameters on, and again to power off any active switches in the group.

Its switchable bypass function applies to EXP assignments and is now able to turn on block(s) without the toe switch by moving the expression pedal. Adding the preset MIDI to the preset settings menu, meanwhile, allows players to send up to five custom MIDI Program Change (PC) and Continuous Controller (CC) messages when selecting any TMPro preset.

Having lived with the Tone Master Pro for two weeks, Guitar World scribe Alex Lynham said that it was the way the modeler felt, as opposed to the tones it offered, that was a real game-changer. Its interface, he wrote, has set a “new benchmark” for the modeler market.

In our full Fender Tone Master Pro review, we hailed it as “a unit that is quite possibly the best in its class and price point”.

Meanwhile, it may just be a coincidence, but Neural DSP recently lowered the price of its Quad Cortex to stand at the same price as the Tone Master Pro.

See below for a full list of features and fixes, and head to Fender.com to download the update.

New features

Added “Switch Link” function to footswitch assignments. Assign up to eight foot switches to a switch link group(A, B, C or D). When footswitches are grouped together in a switch link, only one can be active at a time. Select any linked footswitch to turn its parameters ON and subsequently turn OFF any active switches in the group.

Added “Switchless Bypass” function to EXP assignments. Now able to turn on block(s) without Toe Switchby moving the expression pedal.

Added Preset MIDI to Preset Settings menu. Allows the ability to send up to 5 custom MIDI Program Change (PC) and continuous Controller (CC) messages when selecting any TMPro preset

New Cab Model-4x12 British Blackback

Product enhancements

Amp model update–EVH® 5150® IIIS 6L6 Red

Amp model update–EVH 5150 IIIS 6L6 Blue

Amp model update–EVH 5150 IIIS 6L6 Green

Amp model update–British 800

British 800 half-stack now uses 4x12 British Blackback as default cab

Added User IR Level control to IR edit screen

Added DIM LED option for all footswitch assignments

Added support for default footswitch LED active/inactive color options in GlobalSettings>Footswitch

Looper position can now be toggled between Pre / Post in Instrument signal path using the top right footswitch labeled “HOLD: POSITION” when in Looper ModeoAfter assigning a preset to a footswitch in a song, the preset will load and its corresponding footswitch LED will light up

Added +/–buttons for fine adjustments on gradient sliders in Pro Control App

Added MIDI Thru and Merge options in I/O Settings>MIDI

Added MIDI CC support for Amp Control jacks, Master Volume and Looper commands

Fixes