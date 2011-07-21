Final Five Queen Albums to Be Reissued this September

The last five studio albums from Queen will be reissued this fall by Island Records. The albums -- The Works, A Kind Of Magic, The Miracle, Innuendo and Made In Heaven -- will be released on September 5.

Several Queen favorites were recorded during this period, including: "Radio Gaga," "I Want To Break Free," "A Kind Of Magic," "I Want It All" and "These Are The Days of Our Lives."

The reissues will be accompanied by the third in the Queen: Deep Cuts series, which looks at some of the lesser known tracks from these albums.

The band's first ten albums have already been reissued, with the latest batch hitting stores earlier this year. These included A Night at the Opera and A Day at the Races.