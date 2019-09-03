Here's a new video from the folks at Elixir Strings describing how their coated strings will keep your tone at its best.

Uncoated strings are popular for their crisp sound, natural feel and playable grip, which typically come at the expense of tone life. Dirt, sweat, oils and air can quickly drain the life from a guitar string, making more frequent changes necessary, which can be both inconvenient and costly.

The key innovation behind Elixir Strings is a proprietary process that produces a lightweight coating, which not only protects the string from the elements for longer tone life, but also allows the string to vibrate with less damping. The result is a crisp tone with a firm, natural grip, that puts players in control of bends, vibrato and sustain.

For more on Elixir Strings, head over to elixirstrings.com.