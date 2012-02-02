Firewind Announce New Album Release Details

Greece's finest power metal exports Firewind are set to release their new album, Few Against Many, on May 22 via a new North American distribution deal with DisManic, Inc. via eOne Distribution.

"I'm very excited about this new partnership! While we've been around for some time, North American territory is relatively new ground for us," said guitarist Gus G, who also lends his talents to Ozzy Osbourne's band. "And since the music industry is changing drastically these days, we felt we should be more in control on our new release. We are fortunate to have a great team behind us for our North American release, including Thomas Ziegler of DisManic, Inc./eOne Distribution and together with our management I'm confident that we will reach the next level."

Few Against Many will be released a day earlier in Europe via Century Media.

"I'm very excited about the new stuff," said Gus in a Guitar World interview back in August of 2011. "I want us to re-invent our sound a little bit and although the big melodies and hooks that we're known for are still there, we've added a bunch of new elements to the game. Much heavier stuff this time, lots more riffing, different arrangements and things like that. Oh yes, and of course there's gonna be enough shredding!"

You can read the full interview here.