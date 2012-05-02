Firewind Release "Wall Of Sound" Music Video

Greek power metal band Firewind have just released a music video for their new song, "Wall of Sound," which can be seen below.

"We wanted to do a different video this time, instead of the usual indoor studio shootings," said guitarist Gus G of the new video, "So we figured we'd show the band in its comfort zone — on stage. The clip was shot on our most recent shows in Greece this past January and you can witness the mayhem that goes down when we play in our home country! Enjoy!"

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Few Against Many, which is set for a May 22 release via Century Media Records.