First Annual Louder Than Life Festival Set for October 4 and 5 in Louisville, Kentucky

The first annual Louder Than Life festival, featuring music, whiskey and “gourmet man food,” will take place October 4 and 5 at Louisville Champions Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to presenting top rock bands on three stages, the weekend destination festival will highlight some of the region’s best bourbons and craft beers, as well as a variety of local cuisine, with a focus on “gourmet man food” (regional comfort food).

“When I first came to Louisville, I fell in love with the city, its diverse food, its bourbon and its culture. It screamed ‘Louder Than Life’ and I felt this was the perfect destination for this kind of rock festival,” says producer Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents.

“I met with Mike Maloney from the Mayor’s office, who shared with me his extensive knowledge of the city. I learned amazing facts about Louisville and its history, tasted incredible small batch bourbons from local distilleries, sampled the delicious regional cuisine–which Mike dubbed ‘gourmet man food’–and experienced Louisville’s welcoming atmosphere. I’ve created the Louder Than Life festival to highlight these discoveries and celebrate the ‘Culinary Capital of Bourbon Country.’ And of course, the culture of rock and roll and bourbon go hand in hand!”

“We’re so excited to have the Louder Than Life festival come to Louisville and I can’t wait for the world to try our great local food, which got its start with the birth of the cheeseburger in our city over 80 years ago,” says Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“Louisville has a great music scene, great food and is the birthplace of bourbon,” adds Mike Maloney, Special Events for the Office of the Mayor of Louisville. “We are excited to rock with Louder Than Life. Danny Wimmer Presents is creating something very special for the ‘Ville.” He continues, “Some interesting facts about the Louisville region that people may not be aware of: 95% of the world’s bourbon is produced in Kentucky and Louisville has a vibrant craft beer scene as well.”

Look for the band lineup, ticket pre-sale information, and details on hotel and camping packages to be announced June 5. Visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com to join the Louder Than Life email list and for the most current festival info.

Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, a producer of some of the biggest rock festivals in America, including Rock On The Range, Monster Energy’s Welcome To Rockville, Monster Energy’s Fort Rock Festival, Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion, Monster Energy’s Aftershock Festival, Epicenter—Southern California’s Rock Festival, Rockwave, The Big Ticket, Chill On The Hill and Monster Energy’s Rock Allegiance Tour.