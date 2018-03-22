Fishman Launches Have Charge Will Travel Sweepstakes

Fishman is building on the popularity of the Loudbox Mini Charge battery-powered acoustic amplifier with a special Have Charge Will Travel Sweepstakes promotion.

In the promotion, entrants can win special prizes by posting a photo of themselves and their instrument on Facebook and Instagram.

Every month, Fishman will be giving away two Songwriter Performance Package prizes which include a Fishman FT-2 Tuner, Shure SM58 Microphone, Ultimate Support Mic Stand, and Planet Waves Instrument and XLR Mic Cables.

Musicians enter to win via a special mini site—LoudboxMiniCharge.com—to post a photo showing a remote location where they’d like to take their Loudbox Mini Charge on Facebook or Instagram accompanied by @Fishmanmusic and #HaveChargeWillTravel in the caption. The Sweepstakes Period runs from March 1 to May 23, 2018. Fishman will be advertising the Sweepstakes on social media in addition to the organic outreach on Facebook and Instagram.

The mini site also includes a special locator of dealers actually stocking the Loudbox Mini Charge so entrants can easily find one in their area. Entrants who already have the Loudbox Mini Charge shouldn’t hesitate to enter because they can win the Songwriter Performance Package as well as the Loudbox Mini Charge Accessories Package which includes a 12V Car Charger, Wall Charger and a deluxe Carry Bag.

Portable, lightweight and easy to carry, the Loudbox Mini Charge provides great Fishman-Quality sound and performance features that musicians need. The optional, 12V car charger and included AC mains supply mean that your Loudbox Mini Charge is the choice for any and all performance situations. With the addition of Bluetooth wireless connectivity, players can now easily and neatly add backing tracks or other accompaniment to your performances, jams, or wherever your Loudbox Mini Charge takes you and your music.

For more information about the Have Charge Will Travel Sweepstakes, please visit LoudboxMiniCharge.com.