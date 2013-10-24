Fishman Launches TriplePlay Guitar Wars Contest

Fishman and Guitar World have joined forces for the TriplePlay Guitar Wars Contest, a unique opportunity for respondents to create a great original composition using their Fishman TriplePlay Wireless Guitar Controller and win a trip to Winter NAMM, a Godin TriplePlay guitar and other prizes.

The Grand Prize winner’s free trip to the National Association of Music Merchant’s Show (Winter NAMM 2014) in Anaheim, California, includes four nights at a hotel, airfare, transfers to and from the airport, $500 in cash and a chance to play their winning song live at the Fishman and Godin booths each day during the show.

In addition, the winner gets a Godin Session Custom TriplePlay guitar (MSRP value: $1,295), and a one-year subscription to Guitar World magazine!

Entrants send in a video or link to a video of themselves playing an original song created with their Fishman TriplePlay to contests@fishman.com by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2013.

The best 16 submissions will be featured online and voted on by Guitar World in four elimination rounds running through December 27. The winner will be the entry receiving the most votes over the four rounds of voting.

For more information about the Fishman TriplePlay Guitar Wars contest, visit fishman.com.