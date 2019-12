Five Finger Death Punch have announced a new album, Got Your Six.

The album is set for a September 4 release through Prospect Park in North America and Eleven Seven Music outside North America. You can watch the video for the album's first single, "Jekyll and Hyde," below.

Fans who pre-order the album will immediately be able to download a new song, “Hell to Pay.”

They also can pre-order the album with an exclusive merchandise package through the band's website.