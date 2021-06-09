Jason Hook set to auction off guitars, motorcycles and other memorabilia

Former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has announced a limited-time auction of guitars and other memorabilia in support of Roadie Relief.

Items available include two Gibson Jason Hook Explorers – one that was used during Five Finger Death Punch's Got Your Six world tour and a stage-played M-4 Sherman model – a custom Harley-Davidson FXSTB Softail Night Train motorcycle and a Kawasaki KX250F Motocross bike.

Roadie Relief is a non-profit organization founded by Chad Ward which provides ongoing support to live event workers who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was asked to help support Roadie Relief with an online auction and I jumped at the opportunity to help our roadie and crew member community get back on their feet,” says Hook.

“Live music is starting up again, but we can't forget the last 15 months where these critical members of our music community were unable to work. We need to get together and support our industry.”

Jason Hook departed Five Finger Death Punch after an 11-year tenure in October last year. He was replaced shortly after by British shredder Andy James.

In a statement released at the time, Hook explained, “As far the reason I'm leaving... well, there really isn't just one. I've been in bands my entire life and I feel like I've done all the good that I can here. It's time to pass the baton and move on to new challenges.”

The online auction will commence at 10AM PT on June 11, 2021. For more information, head over to Jason Hook's website.