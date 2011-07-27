Five Finger Death Punch Debut New Song, “Under and Over It”

Five Finger Death Punch have just debuted a new song, titled “Under and Over It,” on the website of Revolver magazine. Click here to listen to the track, which is taken from the band's upcoming album American Capitalist .

On the meaning of the song, Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody said, "This one is about the rumors and gossip that go on everywhere—especially online. It’s comical to see how much crazy, ill-informed shit people will post as news and when they’re trolling around message boards. In today’s day and age, speculation and bad info can just fly around the internet and catch fire—even when it’s completely false and unfounded. Funny shit."

