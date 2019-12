In a pretty impressive feat for 2011, Five Finger Death Punch moved over 91,000 copies of their latest album, American Capitalist, in its first week on sale to land in the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

For comparison purposes, 2009's War Is The Answer sold just over 44,000 copies in its first week, and landed at No. 7 on the charts.

