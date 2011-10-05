Five Finger Death Punch Reveal Details of Upcoming Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance

Five Finger Death Punch recently announced that they will be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later this month. The band plans to tape a special outdoor performance, which will then air on the October 26 edition of Kimmel.

The outdoor performance is set to be taped on October 12, and will include new material from the band's upcoming new album, American Capitalist.

Fans are being encouraged to attend the taping, which will take place at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. You can find more information on how to attend the event here.

Five Finger Death Punch will release American Capitalist on October 11.