Flea Talks John Frusciante and Josh Klinghoffer; New Album

In a recent interview with Red Bulletin magazine, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea opened up about the departure of long-time Chilis guitarist John Frusciante and the addition of Josh Klinghoffer. An excerpt follows:

"It's a lot different from John," says Flea. "John was a virtuoso guitar hero type of player and probably the best guitarist in the world. Josh is a completely different kind of musician, he plays a lot of different instruments. Josh is an all-around talent. He plays guitar, he sings, he plays drums – so he's a real musical guy."

"He's the kind of subtle player who creeps up on you rather than wowing you right away, and you sit back and see what he does grow into something gorgeous. Josh is also a great writer, and he wrote great stuff for this album. So Josh brought something very different for us."

"It hasn't gotten weird yet. Being in the studio and writing songs hasn't been weird in the least. How will it be when I step onstage with them? I don't think it's going to be any different."

