'Foo Fighters: Back and Forth' Documentary Hits Stores in June

"Foo Fighters: Back And Forth," the feature-length Foo Fighters documentary directed by Academy Award winner James Moll ("The Last Days," "Running The Sahara"), will soon be available to anyone who couldn't score a ticket to its theatrical premiere or missed its broadcast debut.

An exclusive iTunes digital release begins June 7, followed by a June 14 DVD. The Blu-Ray version will be released exclusively through Best Buy on June 14 -- then available at all retailers starting July 12. The DVD and BluRay features 35 minutes of extras, including additional interviews and deleted scenes. Interview subjects include Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear

"Foo Fighters: Back And Forth" is a comprehensive portrait of the band that escorts viewers from Dave Grohl's cassette demos that became Foo Fighters' self-titled 1995 debut through Wasting Light, the band's latest release, which went to No. 1 worldwide.

Check out the movie trailer here.

For more information, visit foofighters.com or spitfirepictures.com.