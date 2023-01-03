Foo Fighters will continue without Taylor Hawkins, band confirm

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will return and continue as a band, following the tragic death of their longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last March.

In a statement shared on social media (opens in new tab) on New Year's Eve, the band paid tribute to Hawkins – who had served as the band's drummer since 1997 – while adding that they'd be "a different band going forward."

Hawkins died unexpectedly on March 25, 2022, shortly before Foo Fighters' scheduled performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Aside from a pair of star-studded, high-profile tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles last September – during which Hawkins' place behind the kit was filled by a number of A-list rock drummers – Foo Fighters have not performed live since Hawkins' death.

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the statement reads (opens in new tab).

"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devout support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together, a place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were," it continues, "and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you, and we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

The band offered no further details about future activity beyond the statement, but be sure to keep your eyes on Foo Fighters' website (opens in new tab) for updates about their plans as they're announced.

Always-busy Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, for his part, has slowly been returning to the stage on his own in recent months, making notable onstage guest appearances with Lionel Richie, the Breeders and Billie Eilish.