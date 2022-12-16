Watch Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers join Billie Eilish for a pair of covers at a recent LA show

Pop superstar Billie Eilish welcomed two guitar heroes – Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl – to the stage during her gig at LA’s Kia Forum last night (December 15).

After playing a selection of her hits during the show’s first act – including bury a friend and you should see me in a crown, Eilish – who is set to conclude a trio of shows at the Kia Forum tonight (December 16) – pulled up two stools and invited the Foo Fighters leader onstage for a touching acoustic duet of My Hero, from the band’s 1997 album, The Colour and the Shape.

And later on in the set, the megastar called up Bridgers for an killer acoustic rendition of Motion Sickness, from her 2017 debut, Stranger in the Alps.

Eilish has made no secret of her love of Foo Fighters in the past. Back in April, she performed her 2021 single Happier Than Ever at the Grammy Awards wearing a T-shirt showing drummer Taylor Hawkins, who sadly died earlier this year.

And while walking the red carpet at this year’s Oscars ceremony, she said [per Rolling Stone (opens in new tab)], “Just in the short time of meeting [Hawkins] a few times, it felt like we lost a friend.”

Back in September, Foo Fighters hosted two tribute shows to Hawkins – one at London's Wembley Stadium and another at LA's Kia Forum – inviting a plethora of special guests to perform.

They included Wolfgang Van Halen – who dazzled with his freakishly accurate renditions of classic Van Halen tracks – and Nancy Wilson, Pink and Jon Theodore, who teamed up with Foo Fighters for a rendition of Heart's Barracuda.