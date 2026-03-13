“Inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene”: Mike McCready has spent 20 years making a rock opera that explores an alternate history of grunge – and it’s finally ready

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has announced details of his grunge-inspired rock opera, which has been 20 years in the making.

The record, Farewell to Seasons, which has been given an October 7 release date, arrives with a companion graphic novel and weaves through an alternate history of grunge in early ‘90s Seattle.

The main character is a fictional musician called David Williams, and he’s expected to be put in the heart of a scene that defined a generation with bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains – alongside Pearl Jam, of course.

Article continues below

“It's a story I've been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene,” McCready explains. “Farewell to Seasons is a historical fantasy set in that world, and alongside the graphic novel, there will also be a ‘lost’ rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters.

“I've had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2 Comics, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it.”

The title may also be a nod to the Chris Cornell acoustic track Seasons, which grunge supergroup Temple of the Dog – formed as a tribute to Andrew Wood of Mother Love Bone – performed during their 2016 reunion tour. This is just speculation, but it could be viewed as a partial tribute to the Seattle musicians who we’ve sadly lost over the years.

It's currently unconfirmed who else features on the record, but it wouldn't be outrageous to expect a fellow grunge alumnus or two.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After moving to Seattle from Washington, the Fender signature artist would find his permanent home in Pearl Jam, with Ten going down as one of the greatest rock albums of all time.

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam) A photo posted by on

Yet, while he wishes he could re-record the Even Flow solo all these years later, Gene Simmons has revealed the hilarious theft triangle that his Alive solo put him in. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam's recent tours have been strewn with some epic guest solos, including impressive displays from super-producer Andrew Watt and rock legend Peter Frampton.