“Inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene”: Mike McCready has spent 20 years making a rock opera that explores an alternate history of grunge – and it’s finally ready

News
By published

Farewell to Seasons has been a two-decade labor of love from the Pearl Jam guitarist

Mike McCready of Pearl Jam performs onstage with Thunderpussy at The Showbox on December 11, 2025 in Seattle, Washington
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has announced details of his grunge-inspired rock opera, which has been 20 years in the making.

The record, Farewell to Seasons, which has been given an October 7 release date, arrives with a companion graphic novel and weaves through an alternate history of grunge in early ‘90s Seattle.

Article continues below

“It's a story I've been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene,” McCready explains. “Farewell to Seasons is a historical fantasy set in that world, and alongside the graphic novel, there will also be a ‘lost’ rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters.

“I've had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2 Comics, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it.”

Yet, while he wishes he could re-record the Even Flow solo all these years later, Gene Simmons has revealed the hilarious theft triangle that his Alive solo put him in. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam's recent tours have been strewn with some epic guest solos, including impressive displays from super-producer Andrew Watt and rock legend Peter Frampton.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.