Foo Fighters go full classic rock in new track Fraggle Rock Rock, as featured in the new Apple TV series

Foo Fighters have shared their contribution to the soundtrack of the new Fraggle Rock series Back To The Rock.

The excellently-named Fraggle Rock Rock is performed by Grohl and band and appears in the new series, which debuts on Apple TV today. The song is a raucous, solo-heavy rock tune – written by Fraggle Rock veterans Dennis Lee and Philip Balsam – and very much in keeping with the anarchic and yet family-friendly vibe of the late Jim Henson’s finest productions.

The band will reportedly drop in for a guest appearance in one episode and clearly delighted in recording their parts for the show, with Grohl putting in a particularly theatrical vocal performance on lines like, “gonna flip-flop skippity hop/ back to Fraggle Rock…”

Back to the Rock moved into production following the success of 2020 precursor Fraggle Rock: Rock On. It is said to be more in keeping with the original 80s production, which was originally conceived by Henson to be a “a high-energy, raucous musical romp” (according to 1993’s, Jim Henson The Works: The Art, The Magic).

It seems like Apple TV is hoping to cash-in on the sweet spot between entertaining both nostalgic parents and their kids in the spirit of general silliness, which we are all for...

The Foos clearly are too, as this is not Grohl's first crossover with a Henson production. He had a guest spot as 'Animool' in 2011's The Muppets Movie and later appeared on ABC's The Muppets to perform Learn To Fly with house band, Electric Mayhem.

To watch the new Fraggle Rock series, Back To The Rock, head to Apple TV.