Foo Fighters Perform "Under Pressure" with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Queen's Roger Taylor — Video

This past Saturday night, Foo Fighters performed the first of three U.K. make-up gigs following Dave Grohl's fractured leg.

To make up for the belated gig, Grohl and company treated the Milton Keynes, England, fans to a performance of David Bowie and Queen's "Under Pressure," featuring Queen's Roger Taylor and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones.

The performance marked what would've been Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's 69th birthday.

"Now look. I don't know if y'all have ever seen a supergroup. This is a 'superdupergroup,'" Grohl told the crowd after Jones and Taylor took the stage. "I don't even know what to say because this kind of shit doesn't happen every day. Let me just tell you that the Foo Fighters, right now, are living out our rock n' roll fantasy with you tonight."

