Foo Fighters Score First No. 1 Album with 'Wasting Light'

The Foo Fighters scored their first No. 1 album with Wasting Light, which was released April 12 by Roswell/RCA. The album, their seventh full-length effort, topped the charts in 12 countries, and it's their first No. 1 in the United States, selling more than 235,000 copies in its first week.

Wasting Light debuted at No. 1 in 11 other countries, including the United Kingdom, where it ends Adele's 11-week run atop the albums chart, and Australia and New Zealand, where it has had the biggest first-week digital album sales in both countries' chart histories.

Produced by Butch Vig and mixed by Alan Moulder, Wasting Light was recorded entirely on analog tape in the garage of Grohl's home in California's San Fernando Valley. The no-computers, no-software, back-to-basics approach has resulted in arguably the strongest and most cohesive effort of the band's 15-year-plus career. The album also features guest spots from Bob Mould ("Dear Rosemary") and Krist Novoselic ("I Should Have Known").