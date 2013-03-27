Foo Fighters Will Induct Rush into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

When Rush are finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month, Foo Fighters will be doing the inducting.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl — who seems to be everywhere these days — and Taylor Hawkins will honor Rush's Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart at the ceremony, which will take place at the Nokia Theatre in LA on April 18. Event organizer Joel Peresman also said Grohl and Hawkins might also perform with Rush.

"Dave and Taylor were one of the first people we thought about to induct Rush," Peresman told Rolling Stone. "They said 'yes' in about two seconds. I'm hopeful [they will perform]. More than a few times in the past, people have got caught in the moment and decide to perform. That’s what happened last year with Green Day — they were just there to present an award to Guns N' Roses, and after hanging around rehearsals, they decided to play. You have Dave around, Don Henley there — who knows what will happen? We have some very interesting people."

Other confirmed "inductors" include Don Henley of the Eagles, who will induct Randy Newman. Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell will appear with Heart, who will be inducted by Soundgarden's Chris Cornell.

Here's the full list of this year's inductees:

• Rush

• Public Enemy

• Heart

• Randy Newman

• Donna Summer

• Albert King (Hear the newly remastered 'Born Under a Bad Sign' album HERE)

• Lou Adler

• Quincy Jones

