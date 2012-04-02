Former Death Members to Take Part in Death to All Tour

Looking to honor the memory of the late Chuck Schuldiner and raise money for an excellent cause, a cast of former Death members and other musicians are getting together for the "Death to All" tour in June and July.

Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a charity that "provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems."

Set to take part are guitarists Paul Masvidal, Shannon Hamm and Bobby Koelble; bassists Steve DiGiorgio and Scott Clendenin; and drummers Gene Hoglan and Sein Reinert. Recently added to the lineup are vocalists Charles Elliott (Abysmal, Dawn/Bereft) and Steffen Kummerer (Obscura), both of whom play guitar.

"Let me just say I don't pretend to be Chuck Schuldiner," Elliott said. "I don't sound exactly like him and I'm not trying to, even if he is an influence of mine. Chuck was a unique individual, as am I. What I am trying to do though is humbly pay tribute to a man and band that changed my life, while supporting his family and a charity I believe in."

Kummerer added, "I am glad to be involved and be part of this idea to bring this music back on stage. Let the metal flow."

The "Death to All" tour is set to hit New York, San Francisco, Orlando, Los Angeles and Chicago. The dates can be found below, and you can get more info on the tour at deathtoall.info or at the tour's Facebook page.

Canadian technical death metal pioneers Gorguts and death metal rockers Atheist are touring in support.

Death To All 2012 Tour Dates

June 22 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (Gorguts)

June 23 - House of Blues – West Hollywood, CA (Gorguts)

June 26 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL (Gorguts)

June 28 - Irving Plaza – New York, NY (Gorguts)

June 30 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL (Atheist)

July 1: The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA (Atheist)

July 3: House of Blues – Dallas, TX (Atheist)

For up-to-the-minute updates about the Death to All Tour, visit deathtoall.info.

General admission and VIP packages for Atlanta and Dallas go on sale Tuesday, April 3. All other tickets are available at DeathToAll.info.