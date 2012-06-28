Former Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist James Iha to Release New Solo Album

James Iha, the longtime guitarist for the Smashing Pumpkins and a one-time member of A Perfect Circle, has officially announced a late summer release date for his new solo album, Look to the Sky.

"I wanted this record to be more eclectic and reflect all of my tastes which is why it took so long," said Iha. "It was important to me for the record to be multi-dimensional and complex. Being a part of the Smashing Pumpkins, and working with so many other bands and artists since my last album [1998's solo debut Let It Come Down] gave me a fresh perspective on what music could be."

You can listen to "To Who Knows Where" off Look to the Sky at this location.