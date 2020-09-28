Former Trivium bassist Brent Young dies aged 37

Brent Young, original bassist for Florida metal band Trivium, has died at the age of 37. A cause of death has not been revealed.

The news was confirmed by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who wrote on social media:

“We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young. Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together.

"I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends."

Young played with the band between 2001 and 2004 and appeared on their Blue demo as well as their debut album, 2003’s Ember to Inferno.

Current Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto wrote on Instagram, "I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him to[o] well. But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on Ember to Inferno live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

Following his departure from Trivium, Young formed Blacknova with former Trivium drummer Travis Smith.

In a statement to Loudwire, Smith said, “I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48 p.m. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I’ve ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me.

“Brent you will forever be missed and loved. I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go. You will forever be with me and so many others. Heaven received a beautiful person yesterday and you will forever be missed. I love you. Rest In Peace.”