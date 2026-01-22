“I know how much both the band and the fans will be wanting to see him back up there where he belongs”: Why Mick Box is missing Uriah Heep's farewell shows

Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box will miss the Scandinavian leg of the band’s farewell tour after falling ill.

Box is one of the founding members of a group credited for helping pioneer hard rock and heavy metal in the early ‘70s, and the sole survivor from that era.

When the band announced their farewell tour in September 2024 – which kicked off in February 2025 in Birmingham, England – Box, now 78, had said the band “intended to play as many places as possible,” with the run slated to last several years.

However, a statement from the band has informed Scandinavian fans attending their 14 upcoming shows in the region that Box will be absent as he looks to recover from an unspecified illness.

“We would like to let everyone know that Mick has been taken ill and will not be able to perform the first few shows on the Scandinavian leg of The Magician's Farewell Tour, starting in Tampere, Finland,” the statement reads.

“We are monitoring Mick's progress daily, and he will be back on the road as soon as he is fit. He sends his best, along with his sincere apologies to you all.”

In his stead, the band has drafted in Blackstar Riders and Wayward Sons guitarist Sam Wood, who is said to be doing so “with Mick’s blessing.”

“We have been very lucky to have Sam Wood stand in at the very last minute,” the statement continues. “We truly appreciated everyone's understanding in this unfortunate position we are in, and hope you can make Sam welcome in this less than easy task for him.”

It's an opportunity that, despite the unfortunate circumstances, the Gibson, Marshall, and Wilkinson artist is excited to take.

“I am beyond honoured to have been entrusted with the role of filling in for the one and only Mick Box,” he says in an Instagram post. “There are some very big boots to fill, and of course, I’m well aware of the weight of how much these songs and their guitar parts mean to people.

“The last few days have been quite an incredible learning curve! There’s been a lot of practice, moderate existential panic, and a lot of swearing, but I cannot wait to hit the road as part of the Heep family.

“Wishing Mick a very speedy recovery – I know how much both the band and the fans will be wanting to see him back up there where he belongs.”

With Heep’s tour expected to run until at least 2027, there are plenty more opportunities for Mick Box to perform timeless rock hits like Easy Livin’ for his fans again. Following the Scandinavian dates, the next leg of the tour will take them across mainland Europe in June, with many more dates expected to be announced.

Guitar World wishes him a speedy recovery at this time.