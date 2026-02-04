“I’ve gone after three Soldanos. Eric Clapton’s, Mark Knopfler’s... and finally Gary’s came up”: Joe Bonamassa test drives Gary Moore’s iconic Soldano amp – which has been unplayed for 20 years

After splashing the cash on Gary Moore’s legendary Soldano SLO-100, Joe Bonamassa recently brought it to the No Cover Charge podcast studio – where it was fired up for the first time in 20 years.

Bonamassa admits he's not usually partial to celebrity gear purchases, but when the chance to own Gary Moore’s Soldano SLO-100 landed on his lap, it proved too good to pass up.

Moore – famed for his time in Thin Lizzy, his prolific solo career, and for being the second notable owner of the “Greeny” Les Paul – toured heavily with the amp. It would also feature on his post-Still Got The Blues album, After Hours, with his Marshall JTM45 duly sidelined.

During the test drive, there's a moment of tension as Bonamassa goes to flick the standby switch for the first time, awakening the Soldano from its 20-year slumber. Though it works – and sounds effortlessly magnificent – it does showcase a habit for powering down.

“It wasn't happy going past six,” Bonamassa laughs. “I'm an idiot. This thing just came out of a crate from London. It’s scaring me a bit.”

There are some rather unhealthy gargles and crackles coming from the amp at points, with the guitarist admitting it needs to go to his amp tech, Bob Dixon, before he can really put it through its paces.

Still, the look of satisfaction etched on JoBo's face says it all. The amp more than justifies the £19,200 (approx. $25,100) Bonamassa paid for it. Plus the price of a much-needed health check.

It marks the end of a years-long Soldano hunt for Bonamassa, who has previously eyed up similar amps that once belonged to some other high-profile players.

Joe Bonamassa Returns – With Gary Moore's Amp! | Episode 23 | The No Cover Charge Podcast - YouTube Watch On

"I've actually gone after three [Soldanos]," he says in the podcast episode. "Eric Clapton sold his Journeyman rig in the 2010 Crossroads auction, but there was a guy who literally bought everything. I was going after the Cornish rack and the Soldanos.

"The next time we went after a Soldano was Mark Knopfler's [from] the Money for Nothing era. Finally, the Gary Moore one came up. I'm like, 'Let's get it.' No regrets."

