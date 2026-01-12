“A unique, genuine, and fierce guitar player”: Black Midi guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin dies at 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin an influential, boundary-pushing guitarist who helped Black Midi become one of the most prominent names in British indie, has died at the age of 26.

His death was announced by his family in a statement, which was shared on social media by the band's label, Rough Trade.

“It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health,” the statement said. “A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old. He will always be loved.

“Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

Rough Trade added its own statement, writing, “Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family, who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt – an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed.

“If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM, and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need.”

Though he only played with the band until 2021, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin helped shape the freewheeling and fearless sound of Black Midi, serving as the six-string foil to frontman/guitarist Geordie Greep.

With Greep often wielding a baritone, Kwasniewski-Kelvin – typically engaging brighter tones on a Tele – provided the perfect sonic contrast, and helped fill out the band's sound, as Greep pointed out in a 2019 Guitar World interview.

The band formed in 2017, after its members met at London's BRIT School, and became known for their extensive, improvisational jams.

Kwasniewski-Kelvin only appeared on the band's debut album, but what an album that was. Released in 2019, Schlagenheim was a remarkable collection of songs with knee-jerk time signature and tempo changes, and would go on to be one of that year's most acclaimed alt-rock albums.

The guitarist left the group in early 2021, due to mental health reasons. In the coming years, he would make a guest appearance on Wu-Lu’s 2022 album, Loggerhead, and release a politically charged solo single, Paedophile Ring [Free Palestine] [End the holocaust] [End the war now].

Tributes to Kwasniewski-Kelvin poured in after the announcement of his death, with many sharing their condolences in the comments section of Rough Trade's Instagram post.

“Rest in peace, Matthew. Thoughts are with his family,” wrote Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson. DJ Mary Anne Hobbs said, “I’m so very sad and sorry to hear this tragic news.. Rest in peace Matt, you beautiful genius.”

“RIP to a unique, genuine, and fierce guitar player,” added the musician 72 Circles.