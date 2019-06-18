Fralin Pickups Announces New Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Vintage Hots Pickups

In 1989, Lindy Fralin designed the Vintage Hot Stratocaster Pickups to improve the tone of Vintage Stratocaster Bridge Pickups. Today, the Vintage Hot is still Fralin's #1 best-selling Strat Pickup set, and has been for 30 years.
To commemorate their 30th Anniversary, Fralin Pickups is offering Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Vintage Hots. Each pickup is hand-wound and signed by Lindy Fralin, and includes free shipping. Only 30 sets are available.
Features:
• Hand-wound by Lindy Fralin, featuring 42-Gauge USA-Made Formvar Wire
• Each Pickup is signed by Lindy Fralin
• Hand-Dipped lacquered bobbins for a vintage aesthetic
• RW/RP Middle for hum-cancelling in positions 2 & 4
• Vintage Magnet Stagger, featuring USA-Made Alnico 5 magnets
• White and Aged White pickup covers
• Wax potted to preserve pickup for years
• 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects
The street price of the Limited Edition Vintage Hots is $350.
To find out more, head over to fralinpickups.com.