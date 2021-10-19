Trending

Frank Stallone’s guitar company launches Made-in-USA Percheron electric guitar

By

The no-frills "workhorse" features two Seymour Duncan humbuckers and coil-splitting capabilities, and arrives in a variety of satin or gloss colorways

Frank Stallone, who announced the establishment of his very own guitar company back in 2019, has bolstered his brand’s lineup with its latest electric guitar – the Percheron.

Grammy-nominated Stallone – brother of Sylvester – first embarked on his guitar-making journey with business partner Gary "GJ" Panepinto with the Tiger double-cut, though the pair have now turned their attention to a contemporary single-cut design for the brand’s latest axe, which features an alder body and maple cap.

These woods are paired with a five-screw bolt-on quarter-sawn maple neck, which in turn lines up alongside a 22-fret, 14”-radius rosewood slab fingerboard. Other appointments include a 42.164mm Tone Ninja nut, dual action truss rod adjusted via a heel spoke wheel and lightweight aluminum tune-o-matic Nashville bridge.

Available in a variety of satin and gloss colorways – Natural, Wine, Turquoise, Green, Blue or Yellow – that have been hand rubbed with Poly Oil blend for durability, the guitar also features a 25” scale length and a Zinc Diecast tailpiece.

In terms of pickups, the dual-humbucker Percheron comes packed with a Seymour Duncan Jazz Model neck and Seymour Duncan JB bridge, which are controlled via the streamlined control layout comprising a master volume and master tone control.

Further sonic variety can be accessed via the tone knob, which features a push/pull coil-splitting pot that allows you to explore the neck humbucker’s single-coil tones. The control layout is completed by a three-way pickup selector.

Of the new offering, Stallone said, “We want to be the catalyst that helps people enjoy their passion for playing guitars.”

The brand’s head luthier Richard Dias – who said he wanted to create an all-round workhorse six-string – added, “The guitar offers the best of all worlds to any axe slinger at any level: beginner to pro, the Percheron is a well-muscled beast.”

The Percheron is currently available for a preorder special price of $1,599, which will rise to $1,999 during regular production.

To find out more, head over to Frank Stallone Guitars.

