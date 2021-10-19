Frank Stallone’s guitar company launches Made-in-USA Percheron electric guitar

Frank Stallone, who announced the establishment of his very own guitar company back in 2019, has bolstered his brand’s lineup with its latest electric guitar – the Percheron.

Grammy-nominated Stallone – brother of Sylvester – first embarked on his guitar-making journey with business partner Gary "GJ" Panepinto with the Tiger double-cut, though the pair have now turned their attention to a contemporary single-cut design for the brand’s latest axe, which features an alder body and maple cap.

These woods are paired with a five-screw bolt-on quarter-sawn maple neck, which in turn lines up alongside a 22-fret, 14”-radius rosewood slab fingerboard. Other appointments include a 42.164mm Tone Ninja nut, dual action truss rod adjusted via a heel spoke wheel and lightweight aluminum tune-o-matic Nashville bridge.

(Image credit: Frank Stallone)

Available in a variety of satin and gloss colorways – Natural, Wine, Turquoise, Green, Blue or Yellow – that have been hand rubbed with Poly Oil blend for durability, the guitar also features a 25” scale length and a Zinc Diecast tailpiece.

In terms of pickups, the dual-humbucker Percheron comes packed with a Seymour Duncan Jazz Model neck and Seymour Duncan JB bridge, which are controlled via the streamlined control layout comprising a master volume and master tone control.

Further sonic variety can be accessed via the tone knob, which features a push/pull coil-splitting pot that allows you to explore the neck humbucker’s single-coil tones. The control layout is completed by a three-way pickup selector.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Frank Stallone) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Frank Stallone) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Frank Stallone)

Of the new offering, Stallone said, “We want to be the catalyst that helps people enjoy their passion for playing guitars.”

The brand’s head luthier Richard Dias – who said he wanted to create an all-round workhorse six-string – added, “The guitar offers the best of all worlds to any axe slinger at any level: beginner to pro, the Percheron is a well-muscled beast.”

The Percheron is currently available for a preorder special price of $1,599, which will rise to $1,999 during regular production.

To find out more, head over to Frank Stallone Guitars.