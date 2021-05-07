Frank Turner teams up with Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard for stomping new single, The Gathering

Frank Turner has recruited country guitar hero Jason Isbell and Muse drummer Dom Howard for his new single, The Gathering.

Available now via Xtra Mile Recordings, the track utilizes a stomping, electric guitar-heavy, glam-rock-style arrangement to explore the themes of the return of live music post-pandemic – and even closes with a monster of a classic-rock solo from Isbell.

“It's about that moment when you come together in a room full of people, and you lean on a stranger and sing along with the chorus and get the words wrong,” Turner explains. Listen to the upbeat track below.

“The biggest thing for me about the lockdown experience was about identity,” Turner says. “I am the guy who tours, this is who I've been since I was sixteen. This is the longest period of time I've slept in the same bed continuously since I was seven.”

He continues: “At a time when the pandemic has wreaked havoc all across the live music industry, I feel like it's important to get back to the basics – playing live music to entertain a crowd,” Turner says. “This summer, with Xtra Mile and friends, I'm taking the punk approach – do it yourself, find a way. I can't wait.”

The release coincides with the launch of Turner's first limited-edition beer with Top Rope Brewing – also named The Gathering.