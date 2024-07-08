“He had me play a couple of odd muted things and groove for a while, and then he said ‘OK, you're it’”: Esteemed bassist Tom Fowler, best known for his work with Frank Zappa, has died aged 73

By
published

In addition to his stint with Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention, Fowler played with Ray Charles, Jean-Luc Ponty, Steve Hackett, George Duke and It's a Beautiful Day

American rock group Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, circa 1974. Left to right: bassist Tom Fowler, saxophonist Napoleon Murphy Brock, singer and guitarist Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993), keyboard player George Duke, marimba player Ruth Underwood and drummer Chester Thompson
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, circa 1974. Left to right: bassist Tom Fowler, saxophonist Napoleon Murphy Brock, singer and guitarist Frank Zappa (1940 - 1993), keyboard player George Duke, marimba player Ruth Underwood and drummer Chester Thompson (Image credit: RB/Redferns/Getty Images)

Ex-Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention bassist Tom Fowler passed away on July 2 at the age of 73, following medical complications from an aneurysm. Fellow Zappa alum Arthur Barrow shared the news via social media.

“So sad to report another big loss in the Zappa community,” wrote Barrow on Facebook. “Tom Fowler left us yesterday, July 2, 2024. He was a hero to me. The first time I heard Echidna's I almost fell over when he played the big 5/16 lick on the bass!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.